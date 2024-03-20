Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. Steelcase also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.08-0.12 EPS.

Shares of SCS stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 938,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $14.54.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $796.35 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

In related news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,178,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 570,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,917,120.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $52,554.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,528,062.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,502 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Steelcase by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 67.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

