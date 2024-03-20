Steem Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $132.07 million and approximately $16.30 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,527.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.50 or 0.00584785 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.83 or 0.00127240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00044811 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.68 or 0.00215144 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00052568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.36 or 0.00115477 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000558 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 458,148,668 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

