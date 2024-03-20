Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 29000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Down 50.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45. The stock has a market cap of C$558,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

