Stewardship Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 75,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,064,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,753,000 after purchasing an additional 24,694 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 189.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NULV stock opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.15. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

