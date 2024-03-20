Stewardship Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,486 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 90,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,452,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,828,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 103.5% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 668,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,453,000 after buying an additional 339,787 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.06. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $39.97.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

