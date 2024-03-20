Stewardship Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Stewardship Advisors LLC cut its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. FMR LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:NULG opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

