Stewardship Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Stewardship Advisors LLC decreased its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 266,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the period. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned about 7.33% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $12,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBND opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.03.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

