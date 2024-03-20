Stewardship Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,110,000.

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AEMB opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average of $36.96. American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $39.32.

About American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (AEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in both investment- and non-investment grade government and corporate bonds from emerging market countries denominated predominately in US dollar but also local currencies.

