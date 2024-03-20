Stewardship Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,426 shares during the quarter. iShares USD Green Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.41% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BGRN stock opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.02. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.18 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

(Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.