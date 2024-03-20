Stewardship Advisors LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Stewardship Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 0.6% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

JEPI opened at $57.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.93.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

