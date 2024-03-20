StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXTFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:MIXT opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.43 million, a PE ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $12.83.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 3.72%. Research analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0603 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 76.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter valued at $7,718,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 324,568 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,753,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth $1,757,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth $1,426,000. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

