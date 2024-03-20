StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

RVP opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. Retractable Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 122,231 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies during the first quarter worth $77,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

