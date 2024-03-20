StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

Institutional Trading of SeaWorld Entertainment

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $50.30 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $68.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $48.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 141.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.