StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.65%.
Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.
About Flanigan’s Enterprises
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
