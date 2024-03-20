StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Juniper Networks from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.80. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 92.63%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,800 shares of company stock worth $8,122,949. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,126,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,417,000 after purchasing an additional 137,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,651 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,230,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $390,028,000 after purchasing an additional 495,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $234,732,000 after purchasing an additional 151,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

