StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $42.14 on Monday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $45.76. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.90 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5,988.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 664.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 126.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

