StockNews.com Lowers BOX (NYSE:BOX) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

BOX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.89.

BOX opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.83. BOX has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $31.94.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $380,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,305 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of BOX by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

