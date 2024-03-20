Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.87 and last traded at $38.29. 242,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 576,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.
Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 1,274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.
About Structure Therapeutics
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
