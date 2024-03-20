Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.87 and last traded at $38.29. 242,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 576,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GPCR

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 1,274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

About Structure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.