Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of RUN opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.20). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. The company had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $3,435,172.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Ferber acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,886 shares of company stock worth $4,392,790 over the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,483.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

