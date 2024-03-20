Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up to $1,068.83

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,068.83, but opened at $1,107.00. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $1,128.70, with a volume of 1,225,354 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.25.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $730.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.30. The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,289 shares of company stock worth $30,197,681. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

