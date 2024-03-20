Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Sidoti now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Superior Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of SGC opened at $16.17 on Monday. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $270.20 million, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aegis Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 380,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 147,929 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 390,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 103,920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 396.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 84,325 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $676,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

