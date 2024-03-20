Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.50

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 467816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

Surgical Innovations Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.42. The company has a market cap of £4.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

