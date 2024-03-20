sUSD (SUSD) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $48.62 million and $9.53 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 48,701,316 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

