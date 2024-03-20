Sylvain Lehoux Sells 5,433 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 5,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.58, for a total value of C$95,498.01.
Eldorado Gold Price Performance
Shares of ELD traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.54. 127,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,433. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.33. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$11.38 and a 52 week high of C$18.30. The stock has a market cap of C$3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.39.
Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of C$417.85 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9598263 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
