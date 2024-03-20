Synapse (SYN) Trading Down 20% Over Last Week

Synapse (SYN) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. Synapse has a market cap of $235.87 million and approximately $11.98 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can now be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00001933 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 211,948,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Buying and Selling Synapse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

