Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Upgraded to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by HC Wainwright from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Synlogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Synlogic by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,055,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 455,126 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 47.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.
