Syra Health (SYRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 25th. Analysts expect Syra Health to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Syra Health Stock Up 2.3 %

Syra Health stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 32,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,743. Syra Health has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $8.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.68.

Get Syra Health alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syra Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Syra Health stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 96,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 2.21% of Syra Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Syra Health

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syra Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syra Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.