T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $1,196,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,235,000 after purchasing an additional 30,899 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 105,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.29.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TROW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.