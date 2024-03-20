Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Gap Up to $136.43

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $136.43, but opened at $140.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares last traded at $140.54, with a volume of 2,773,640 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $699.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

