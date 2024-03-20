Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Trading Up 7.7%

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) rose 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 118,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 384,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Talon Metals Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market cap of C$121.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

