Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Down to $9.03

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.03, but opened at $8.71. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 53,747 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Tango Therapeutics

The firm has a market capitalization of $831.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $58,793.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,539,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,337,677.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $58,793.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,539,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,337,677.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $53,857.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,731 shares of company stock worth $2,103,703. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $19,471,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,645,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,131,000 after buying an additional 1,276,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after buying an additional 1,267,198 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,167,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $8,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.