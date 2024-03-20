Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Down to $9.03

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.03, but opened at $8.71. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 53,747 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TNGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on Tango Therapeutics
Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Tango Therapeutics
In other Tango Therapeutics news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $58,793.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,539,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,337,677.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $58,793.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,539,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,337,677.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $53,857.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,731 shares of company stock worth $2,103,703. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $19,471,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,645,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,131,000 after buying an additional 1,276,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after buying an additional 1,267,198 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,167,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $8,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.
About Tango Therapeutics
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tango Therapeutics
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- PDD Holdings Stock Can Have Another Double-Digit Rally This Week
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 5 Undervalued AI Stocks and Why to Buy Them
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Financial Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.