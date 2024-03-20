Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $120.00 at Truist Financial

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRGP

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

TRGP opened at $109.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.88 and its 200 day moving average is $88.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 2.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.