TELA Bio (TELA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TELA Bio Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELA Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 641,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 5,349.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 992,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 998,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in TELA Bio by 6,169.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 688,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 677,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in TELA Bio by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 413,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

