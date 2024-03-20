Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Down to $5.74

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.74, but opened at $5.53. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 4,791,136 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ERIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.80 to $5.90 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.1293 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is currently -21.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

