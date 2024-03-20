TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Cut to $20.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at CIBC from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 138.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TIXT. Citigroup raised their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TIXT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.38. 119,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,147. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $612.41 million, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 101.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth about $2,109,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 1,357.6% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 221,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 206,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

