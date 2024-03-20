Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives $9.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.47.
TME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance
Shares of TME opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tencent Music Entertainment Group
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Academy Sports Stock is Selling at a Discount
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Real Estate Stocks to Buy on Commission Cuts
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Geron Stock Doubles After Imetelstat Receives FDA Panel Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.