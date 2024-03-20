Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives $9.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.47.

TME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088,504 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,169,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,850 shares during the period. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TME opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

