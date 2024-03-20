Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $11.04, but opened at $11.35. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 2,861,323 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TME. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088,504 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,169,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,850 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

