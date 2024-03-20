TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 132.56% from the company’s current price.

TeraWulf Trading Down 0.6 %

WULF stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. TeraWulf has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $4.04.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 17,705.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.