TeraWulf Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 37,128 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 193% compared to the average daily volume of 12,660 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TeraWulf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf
TeraWulf Stock Up 35.5 %
NASDAQ WULF traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $2.33. 39,501,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,371,617. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62.
TeraWulf Company Profile
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.
