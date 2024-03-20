TeraWulf Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 37,128 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 193% compared to the average daily volume of 12,660 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TeraWulf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WULF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

TeraWulf Stock Up 35.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WULF traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $2.33. 39,501,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,371,617. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.