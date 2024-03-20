TerraClassicUSD Price Hits $0.0260 on Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $232.42 million and $20.94 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00083119 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00017602 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00017444 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001393 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,965,360,406 coins and its circulating supply is 8,954,066,047 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

