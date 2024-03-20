TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

TFI International has a payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TFI International to earn $9.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE TFII traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.49. The stock had a trading volume of 27,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,205. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.34. TFI International has a twelve month low of $100.96 and a twelve month high of $155.61.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.71%. TFI International’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 94.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 4.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 17.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TFI International from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Scotiabank upgraded TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TFI International from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.28.

Read Our Latest Report on TFII

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.