The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Barclays raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 41.66% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,099 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,799,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,406,000 after acquiring an additional 34,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

See Also

