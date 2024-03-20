The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Triumph Group

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Triumph Group stock opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.57. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $17.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.96 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Group

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $104,616.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,081.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 120,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Triumph Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.