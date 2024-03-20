The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Hershey makes up approximately 1.1% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 1.8 %

HSY stock traded down $3.73 on Wednesday, hitting $198.49. 1,152,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,403. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.33.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

