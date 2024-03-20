The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of BluePath Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.76.

Shares of HD traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.00. 362,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $385.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

