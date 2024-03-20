The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Up 2.8 %

The LGL Group stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $6.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

