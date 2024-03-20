The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after buying an additional 2,538,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after buying an additional 1,045,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after buying an additional 893,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $150.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $157.69. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

