The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Exchange Bank’s 7th Largest Position

Exchange Bank lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.0% of Exchange Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
PG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,886,014. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $162.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.80.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.98%.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
