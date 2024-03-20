The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) is Vest Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,085 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up 1.3% of Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $35,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.05. 1,215,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,760. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $347.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

