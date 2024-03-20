The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Toro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Toro has a payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toro to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Toro stock opened at $89.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.72. Toro has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,206 shares of company stock worth $1,245,750. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTC. TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

